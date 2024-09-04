Thailand to seek ODA from Japan for airport development projects

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Tuesday that the ministry planned to develop many airports, such as new passenger terminals at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in Bangkok, as well as the construction of the Lanna International Airport in Chiang Mai.

“These airport developments would enable Thailand to accommodate more passengers and travellers,” he said, adding that the move was also in line with the Thai government’s policy to increase the number of foreign arrivals.

He said it would be necessary to seek ODA from the Japanese government to boost the potential of Thai airports in the future.