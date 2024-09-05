Thai soft power shines bright in New York City

Thai food, fashion and other soft power made a splash in New York City this week as part of the Commerce Ministry’s “Ignite Thailand Festival: Think Thailand, Next Level” fest.
The event held in Times Square on Tuesday aimed to boost awareness of Thailand’s quality, innovation and global impact of Thai products, as well as boost confidence in Thai products, Commerce Ministry’s permanent secretary Vuttikrai Leewiraphan said on Wednesday.
“This visit aligns with caretaker Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s mission to promote Thai products,” Vuttikrai said.
He explained that American consumers may not know of the vast array of goods Thailand has to offer – ranging from future foods to fruit-based ice creams, and a plethora of fashion and accessories.
“The ministry is pushing the US market as one of Thailand’s top 10 markets for promoting Thai brands,” he said, adding that a similar fair will be held in the United Kingdom next month.
Times Square lit up with all things Thai, from iconic products like Mama instant noodles, Dek Somboon soy sauce and Chao Koh coconut milk to Amphol Food’s frozen fruit ice creams. There were also amazing Thai cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, Muay Thai showcases and cultural performances. Digital media billboards and pedicabs also added to the buzz of Thai flavour in New York.