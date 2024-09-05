Thai soft power shines bright in New York City

Thai food, fashion and other soft power made a splash in New York City this week as part of the Commerce Ministry’s “Ignite Thailand Festival: Think Thailand, Next Level” fest.

The event held in Times Square on Tuesday aimed to boost awareness of Thailand’s quality, innovation and global impact of Thai products, as well as boost confidence in Thai products, Commerce Ministry’s permanent secretary Vuttikrai Leewiraphan said on Wednesday.

“This visit aligns with caretaker Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s mission to promote Thai products,” Vuttikrai said.