PM’s policy statement likely to focus on three mega projects

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy statement to Parliament on September 12-13, will cover several initiatives, focusing particularly on economic stimuli and infrastructure development and if successfully implemented, are expected to attract private sector investment of no less than 1.5 trillion baht.
Gulf of Thailand ‘Pearl Necklace’ project
This is a large-scale flood protection project for Bangkok and its vicinity to counter the increasing risk of flooding caused by rising sea levels globally due to severe global warming.
This project is considered essential as the melting of polar ice caps and the resultant rise in sea levels, would result in the Gulf of Thailand reaching Lopburi, Saraburi, and Uthai Thani provinces, causing flooding in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, and parts of Chon Buri, according to Plodprasop Suraswadi, former Deputy PM and chairman of Pheu Thai’s Environmental Policy Committee,
The proposal suggests constructing nine artificial islands along a 100-kilometre coastal stretch to combat rising sea levels. Each island would feature protective seawalls with gates that can be opened and closed. The first island is planned for the Bang Khun Thian shoreline, with the remaining islands extending up to Chonburi.
Each island would cover an area of 50 square kilometres and be situated 1 kilometre offshore, connected to the mainland by roads.
Investment in this project would be led by the private sector, with a 99-year concession granted to developers.
“Construction will take over 20 years and will be the largest infrastructure investment in Thailand’s history,” said Plodprasop .
Land Bridge project
Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, discussed the implementation plan under the new government, which includes the construction of deep seaports on both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coasts. This project aims to enhance the efficiency of goods transportation and travel, making the investment worthwhile. Foreign investors have shown interest in this project.
The Request for Proposal (RFP) to invite investors to participate in the project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, with the selection of investors finalised by the second quarter of the same year. A Royal Decree for land expropriation will be issued, and the project proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in the second quarter of 2026. Construction of the first phase is anticipated to begin in the third quarter, with the project expected to be operational by the end of 2030.
Panya Chupanich, director of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), said the total investment for the project is 1 trillion baht.
“To ensure investment flexibility, a single contract will be auctioned, granting the private sector management rights over both the Chumphon and Ranong deep seaports, as well as the motorways and railways. However, if private companies are interested in only part of the project, they can form a joint venture to bid for and manage specific sections,” Panya explained.
Entertainment Complex project
Suksit Srichomkwan, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, revealed that the government is pushing forward comprehensive legislation for the entertainment complex project, with Thailand opting for a large-scale model similar to Singapore’s.
Casinos will account for no more than 10% of the project’s total area, while other facilities such as concert halls, luxury hotels, and shopping malls will be built in the remaining space.
A source from the Finance Ministry stated that the estimated investment will range from 300 to 500 billion baht. In Bangkok, there are expected to be at least three locations, each requiring an investment of no less than 100 billion baht. Meanwhile, four potential tourist provinces outside Bangkok will see investments of approximately 50 billion baht per location.