PM’s policy statement likely to focus on three mega projects

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy statement to Parliament on September 12-13, will cover several initiatives, focusing particularly on economic stimuli and infrastructure development and if successfully implemented, are expected to attract private sector investment of no less than 1.5 trillion baht.

Gulf of Thailand ‘Pearl Necklace’ project

This is a large-scale flood protection project for Bangkok and its vicinity to counter the increasing risk of flooding caused by rising sea levels globally due to severe global warming.

This project is considered essential as the melting of polar ice caps and the resultant rise in sea levels, would result in the Gulf of Thailand reaching Lopburi, Saraburi, and Uthai Thani provinces, causing flooding in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, and parts of Chon Buri, according to Plodprasop Suraswadi, former Deputy PM and chairman of Pheu Thai’s Environmental Policy Committee,

The proposal suggests constructing nine artificial islands along a 100-kilometre coastal stretch to combat rising sea levels. Each island would feature protective seawalls with gates that can be opened and closed. The first island is planned for the Bang Khun Thian shoreline, with the remaining islands extending up to Chonburi.

Each island would cover an area of 50 square kilometres and be situated 1 kilometre offshore, connected to the mainland by roads.