Digital wallet handout to start this month: Finance Ministry

About 14.5 million state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities are expected to receive a 10,000 baht digital wallet handout after September 20, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday.
“By the end of September, we will offer the digital wallet to 13.5 million state welfare cardholders and 2.2 million people with disabilities,” he said, adding that some people with disabilities also have state welfare cards.
Pichai went on to say that the recent boost to Thai stocks, which saw about 100 billion baht flow into the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), could be attributed to many factors, among them increased investor confidence, the government’s move to announce its policies, and regulation adjustment against short selling.
He said the launch of the Vayupak Fund 1 had also boosted the confidence among investors, adding that the fund will be listed on the SET on October 1.
“Another factor that is triggering cash inflow to the Thai stock market is the downward trend in interest rates,” he said, adding that Thailand needs to boost confidence among investors to maintain cash inflow.
Pichai said the Finance Ministry would consider tax measures to close the income gap among people, such as negative income tax and consumption tax.
“Personal income tax and corporate tax should be reviewed based on the country's competitiveness,” he added.