Digital wallet handout to start this month: Finance Ministry

Pichai went on to say that the recent boost to Thai stocks, which saw about 100 billion baht flow into the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), could be attributed to many factors, among them increased investor confidence, the government’s move to announce its policies, and regulation adjustment against short selling.

He said the launch of the Vayupak Fund 1 had also boosted the confidence among investors, adding that the fund will be listed on the SET on October 1.

“Another factor that is triggering cash inflow to the Thai stock market is the downward trend in interest rates,” he said, adding that Thailand needs to boost confidence among investors to maintain cash inflow.