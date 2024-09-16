NIA marks 16th year, aiming to propel Thailand as an innovative nation

The event featured expert speakers on innovation ecosystems from Thailand and abroad who exchanged knowledge, perspectives, and experiences on various topics.

Key discussions included ways to strengthen the national innovation ecosystem, showcasing case studies from Lithuania and Sweden, strategies for building a robust startup ecosystem by promoting talent and future investment imagery, accelerating the growth of Thai innovative businesses, connecting innovation funding sources among NIA, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and the Board of Investment (BOI), as well as expanding businesses into international markets.

In addition, the NIA's international advisory board discussed promoting startup businesses through investment mechanisms and developing talented human resources, which will be used to develop and expand operations to fit the context of Thailand in the future.

Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of NIA, emphasized the agency's significant role over the past 15 years in reinforcing the national innovation system by supporting Thai innovators in establishing and sustainably growing their businesses as well as building a new generation to create innovation leading to positive changes for society and the environment.

NIA has evolved to face challenges while establishing its foundation for Thailand's innovation development since its inception in 2007 when the concept of "innovation" began to transform the Thai economy from an industrial base to a value-added product and service development framework. In 2009, the NIA was established to be the main agency to promote and develop the country's technological and innovation capabilities.