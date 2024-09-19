Paetongtarn sets up economic stimulus board to chart country’s course

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has set up a board in charge of proposing and monitoring economic stimulus measures, a well-informed Government House source said on Thursday.
The source said Paetongtarn had signed PM’s Office order No. 321/2567 to set up the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee chaired by herself.
The order also appointed Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as first deputy chair; Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as second deputy chair; Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira as third deputy chair and Deputy PM and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong as fourth deputy chair.
Other Cabinet members on the board are: Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai, PM’s Office Minister Chusak Sirinil, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, Deputy Finance Minister Phaopoom Rojanasaku.
The board also has several senior permanent officials as its members, including the permanent secretaries of the PM’s Office and the Interior Ministry, the secretary-general of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the director-general of the Budget Bureau, the governor of the Bank of Thailand, the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, and the director of the Fiscal Policy Office.
According to the source, other board members include the PM’s secretary-general, the president of the Thai Bankers Association, the president of the Government Financial Institution Association and the chairman of the board of directors of the Digital Government Development Agency.
The appointment order states that the board is being appointed with the goal of coming up with key economic stimulus policies to create confidence and to stimulate spending in the country as well as to reduce cost of living and to create job opportunities for vulnerable groups.
The board will also take charge of driving the implementation of the digital wallet scheme and lay the groundwork for the country’s digital economy.
The board will be in charge of drafting stimulus policies and projects, providing the Cabinet with projects’ objectives, guidelines, and criteria as well as sources of money for implementing them.
The source said the order empowered the board to supervise and monitor the implementation of stimulus projects as well as rushing government agencies concerned to implement the projects.
The board will also evaluate the outcome of the stimulus measures and submit reports to the Cabinet.