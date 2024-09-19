Paetongtarn sets up economic stimulus board to chart country’s course

The appointment order states that the board is being appointed with the goal of coming up with key economic stimulus policies to create confidence and to stimulate spending in the country as well as to reduce cost of living and to create job opportunities for vulnerable groups.

The board will also take charge of driving the implementation of the digital wallet scheme and lay the groundwork for the country’s digital economy.

The board will be in charge of drafting stimulus policies and projects, providing the Cabinet with projects’ objectives, guidelines, and criteria as well as sources of money for implementing them.

The source said the order empowered the board to supervise and monitor the implementation of stimulus projects as well as rushing government agencies concerned to implement the projects.

The board will also evaluate the outcome of the stimulus measures and submit reports to the Cabinet.

