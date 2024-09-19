SRT’s new chief unveils strategy to transform Thailand’s rail network

The 20th governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Veeris Ammarapala, introduced his six key visions on Thursday soon after signing his employment contract.
He explained that his vision is to turn Thailand into a regional rail transport hub and complete the SRT’s urgent tasks, including the ongoing dual-track rail and Thai-Chinese high-speed rail projects. His strategic goals, meanwhile, focus on increasing revenue, enhancing services, cutting costs, managing personnel effectively, expediting government projects and initiating environmental and social projects.
He also pledged to engage with SRT officials and the workers’ union to boost morale and improve efficiency.
“As the 20th SRT governor, I’m committed to enhancing the competitiveness of Thai rail transport, driving economic growth and improving people’s quality of life,” he said.
Veeris, 49, holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Thammasat University and earned a master’s in Operations Research at Columbia University in the US. He also completed a doctorate in Industrial and Systems Engineering at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
His previous roles include adviser to commerce and justice ministers, member of the Transport Ministry’s traffic and transport committee, executive member of the National Metal and Materials Technology Centre, and governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.