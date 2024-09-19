SRT’s new chief unveils strategy to transform Thailand’s rail network

The 20th governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Veeris Ammarapala, introduced his six key visions on Thursday soon after signing his employment contract.

He explained that his vision is to turn Thailand into a regional rail transport hub and complete the SRT’s urgent tasks, including the ongoing dual-track rail and Thai-Chinese high-speed rail projects. His strategic goals, meanwhile, focus on increasing revenue, enhancing services, cutting costs, managing personnel effectively, expediting government projects and initiating environmental and social projects.