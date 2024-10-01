2nd phase of 10,000-baht handout may be launched during low season

The government may resume the 10,000-baht handout during the low tourism season, but aims to time it not too far behind the first phase, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday.
However, he said, it has still not been decided whether the second phase of the handout will be issued in one or two instalments. The second phase of the handout is expected to be made via the digital wallet app.
He said the final decision will rest with the economic stimulus policy committee chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Julapun explained that since the first phase was disbursed in cash, the stimulus package’s impact has not met initial expectations.
“However, the amount of money injected into the economic system will remain unchanged, circulating particularly during the high season,” he said.
The government must consider the proper timing for the second phase, which may coincide with the low season, but should not lag too far behind the first phase, he said. Otherwise, he added, it would lose the momentum needed for effective economic stimulation.
In the first phase, which kicked off last week, the government planned to remit 145 billion baht to 14.5 million state welfare card holders and disabled persons.
However, Julapun said, remittance to 8,829 disabled individuals was unsuccessful due to their failure to renew their ID cards. Additionally, 372,458 welfare card holders have yet to verify their bank accounts or link them to their ID card numbers through the PromptPay system.
The government plans to make three more attempts to remit funds to these unpaid recipients, he added.
Julapun said the government wanted to stimulate the economy urgently, opting to remit cash without waiting for the digital wallet app. While he admitted that some recipients might use these funds for drinking or betting on lotteries, he reckoned that this number is very low compared to other recipients.
In response to People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun’s claim that the handout would not stimulate the economy, Julapun said many people have already started using the money to buy things.
He also said that the government is considering additional stimulus measures, including a co-payment scheme and tourism subsidies like the ones implemented during former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration. The minister said the Pheu Thai-led government is open to adopting useful policies from previous governments to support the economy.