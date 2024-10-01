2nd phase of 10,000-baht handout may be launched during low season

Julapun explained that since the first phase was disbursed in cash, the stimulus package’s impact has not met initial expectations.

“However, the amount of money injected into the economic system will remain unchanged, circulating particularly during the high season,” he said.

The government must consider the proper timing for the second phase, which may coincide with the low season, but should not lag too far behind the first phase, he said. Otherwise, he added, it would lose the momentum needed for effective economic stimulation.

In the first phase, which kicked off last week, the government planned to remit 145 billion baht to 14.5 million state welfare card holders and disabled persons.

However, Julapun said, remittance to 8,829 disabled individuals was unsuccessful due to their failure to renew their ID cards. Additionally, 372,458 welfare card holders have yet to verify their bank accounts or link them to their ID card numbers through the PromptPay system.

The government plans to make three more attempts to remit funds to these unpaid recipients, he added.