BOT postpones appointment of new board chairperson

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s selection committee for board chairperson met on Tuesday but failed to appoint a replacement for current chairman Poramethi Vimolsiri, whose term expired at the end of September.

The committee is expected to reschedule the meeting on this matter in November, a news source told The Nation.

It quoted committee secretary Wirekha Santapan as saying that the committee needed more time to thoroughly check the qualifications of the nominated candidates.

The source said there are a total of nine candidates for the board chairperson post, six of them nominated by the Finance Ministry, and three by the BOT.

Among the most controversial candidates are Kittiratt Na-Ranong, former Finance Minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, who also served as chief adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Although not currently holding a political position, Kittiratt was criticised for his close relationship with the Pheu Thai-led government.

Analysts feared that his accession to BOT board chairman could result in government interference in the central bank, potentially eroding investor confidence in the bank’s independence from political influence.