Labour Ministry heeds complaint by hospitals, plans to hike social security reimbursement

The Labour Ministry is planning to adjust the reimbursement under the Social Security scheme for treatment of diseases in diagnosis-related group (DRG) to a flat rate of 12,000 baht per year.

The ministry would discuss the move with the Social Security Office (SSO)’s medical board on October 17, minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Friday, adding that he would make sure that the reimbursement was paid at a flat rate of 12,000 baht throughout the year.

“It will be unacceptable if the budget is allocated at 12,000 baht in the beginning of the year, but is later lowered to 8,000 baht around the year-end,” said Phiphat.

The move came after a complaint by private hospitals suffering revenue loss due to the SSO’s move to lower reimbursements for some diseases in the last quarters of 2022 and 2023.

The Private Hospital Association (PHA) said earlier this week that a DRG of 2 and above was previously granted at 12,800 baht per level. However, the reimbursement was reduced to 10,000 baht in 2022 and 7,200 baht in 2023.

The PHA warned that the Social Security system could lose more than 70 private hospitals if an increase in reimbursement was not forthcoming.

The ministry’s proposed rate of 12,000 baht per year is still lower than the PHA’s recommendation of 15,000 baht per year.