Govt may eye negative income tax system to improve welfare

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday that the government may enforce a negative income tax (NIT) system in a few years to improve the state welfare system.

He said the NIT may replace the state welfare system to provide financial help to low-income people and may even be used in lieu of the current monthly allowance for the elderly.

“I think the NIT may be used in one to three years in accordance with the government’s policies that have been delivered to Parliament,” Julapun said.

Julapun said the NIT concept was studied by the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) several years ago, and the Revenue Department has also discussed it.