Udon Thai Airport to get major upgrades by 2028

Improvements to the Udon Thani Airport, including the construction of a new passenger terminal, should be completed by 2028.
Danai Ruangson, director-general of the Airports Department, made this announcement to reporters when he was accompanying Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri to visit and observe the operation of the airport on Thursday.
Manaporn said she wanted the department to speed up the expansion project because the airport was popular among Thai and foreign tourists during the high season.
She also wants the airport’s facilities to be improved to provide more convenience to tourists.
In particular, she said, she wants the airport to allocate zones providing tourists with public transport to tourist destinations in Udon Thani or in adjacent provinces. She added that improving the facilities was important because Udon Thani is being promoted as one of Thailand’s 10 MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) cities.
Danai responded by saying his department plans to expand the airport’s capacity, including building a third passenger terminal and refurbishing the first and second buildings. He added that work will begin in 2026 and be completed by 2028.
The project will also include connecting walkways between all passenger terminals, he said, adding that once the expansion is completed, the Udon Thani Airport should be able to handle 7.2 million passengers per year. The airport’s current capacity is about 3.45 million passengers yearly.
Danai also said that a public transport centre will be built at the airport so people can conveniently take public transport to different destinations.