Udon Thai Airport to get major upgrades by 2028

Improvements to the Udon Thani Airport, including the construction of a new passenger terminal, should be completed by 2028.

Danai Ruangson, director-general of the Airports Department, made this announcement to reporters when he was accompanying Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri to visit and observe the operation of the airport on Thursday.

Manaporn said she wanted the department to speed up the expansion project because the airport was popular among Thai and foreign tourists during the high season.

She also wants the airport’s facilities to be improved to provide more convenience to tourists.