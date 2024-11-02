UNHCR commends Cabinet’s ‘historic’ resolution to end statelessness

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has praised Thailand’s efforts towards ending statelessness following the Cabinet’s approval of an accelerated pathway to permanent residency and nationality for nearly half a million stateless people who have been living in and contributing to Thailand for generations.

Under a proposal approved in principle on Tuesday (October 29), some 335,000 longtime residents of Thailand and members of officially recognised ethnic minorities will be eligible for permanent residence and over 142,000 of their children who are born in Thailand will be eligible for Thai nationality. Those granted permanent residence can apply for Thai nationality after five years.

“This will be historic,” said Tammi Sharpe, UNHCR’s Representative in Thailand. “It would be the most dramatic reduction of statelessness the world has ever seen.”

In a press release issued on Thursday, the UNHCR said the 484,000 people covered by the approved proposal are among nearly 600,000 individuals registered as stateless in Thailand, meaning that they are not legally recognised as nationals of any country. But their ties to Thailand are stronger than to any other country, and stateless people have for decades made substantial contributions to the economy and cultural diversity of Thailand, it said.