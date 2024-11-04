Thailand’s airport rail link contract not ready for Cabinet okay yet

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Monday that the amended contract for the high-speed railway linking three airports is not ready for Cabinet consideration this week.

“This is because the committee [State Enterprise Committee] has yet to carefully review the draft of the amended contract,” Suriya said.

He added that he will discuss the issue with Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who chairs the committee, later in the day to find out when the draft will be ready.

Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), said on October 22 that the amended contract should be ready for Cabinet approval by the end of October.