Paetongtarn bans ISOC officials from receiving gifts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced a “no gift policy” for all levels of officials of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).
As ISOC director, the PM signed an order on October 30, telling all levels of the command officials not to accept any gifts, irrespective of their value.
In the order, Paetongtarn said the ISOC plays a crucial role in coordinating with all other government agencies to prevent any danger that could be detrimental to national security and people’s peace and order.
The prime minister added in the order that the ISOC attached importance to the prevention of corruption.
To ensure that executives and officials of the ISOC in all levels would carry out their duties with integrity and transparency, the ISOC would enforce the no gift policy, the order added.
A source at the ISOC said the order had been circulated to officials since the beginning of this month.
The ISOC is a political arm of the Royal Thai Armed Forces. It was established in 1965 to combat communist insurgency in the country's rural areas. Since then, its role has expanded to include counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and internal security operations.
The ISOC has been involved in numerous controversial operations, including the suppression of political protests and human rights abuses. It has also been accused of corruption and involvement in illegal activities.