Paetongtarn bans ISOC officials from receiving gifts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced a “no gift policy” for all levels of officials of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).

As ISOC director, the PM signed an order on October 30, telling all levels of the command officials not to accept any gifts, irrespective of their value.

In the order, Paetongtarn said the ISOC plays a crucial role in coordinating with all other government agencies to prevent any danger that could be detrimental to national security and people’s peace and order.

The prime minister added in the order that the ISOC attached importance to the prevention of corruption.