Minister of transport halts 49-billion-baht expressway project

Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit has announced that the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) plans to cancel the underground-tunnel component of the Phase 3 Northern Expressway project (N1 section), which would connect the Si Rat Expressway to Ngamwongwan and Prasert Manukit roads. A financial study by EXAT indicated the project would yield negative returns.

“EXAT, as an investment-driven organisation, requires projects to be financially viable, not just economically beneficial,” said Suriya, who also holds the post of deputy prime minister.