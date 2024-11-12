Bangkok’s congestion charge model to be ready in 6 months: Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the study on a suitable model for collecting congestion charges in downtown Bangkok should be ready in six months.

He told reporters on Tuesday that he has tasked the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) with carrying out the study to determine which model would be suitable for Bangkok.

He added that the congestion fees collected will go to the infrastructure fund, which can then be used to buy back electric train projects.

He explained that once the electric train projects are bought back, the government can implement its policy of setting a flat 20-baht fare on all electric train services in the capital.