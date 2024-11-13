Zero dropout panel begins mission to get 1m kids back to school

A national committee tasked with tackling Thailand’s growing school dropout crisis held its first meeting on Tuesday, forming subpanels to coordinate cooperation among government agencies to help underprivileged children return to school.
The meeting of the Thailand Zero Dropout Committee was held at the Government House and chaired by Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, who is also a deputy PM.
The panel was set up by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on October 22 to implement a May 28 Cabinet resolution to reduce the number of children being forced out of school because of poverty.
Prasert said the committee resolved to set up subpanels at national and provincial levels to coordinate efforts of government agencies to return 1.02 million dropouts to school.
Prasert said the national-level subcommittee would gather data from all relevant agencies to compile updates on the number of school dropouts in the second semester of this academic year.
The national panel will also integrate efforts of agencies that provide educational and living support to underprivileged children and their families.
Prasert said his committee will also set up 77 provincial subcommittees to provide flexible education for school dropouts that allows them to work and earn income while studying.
The national and provincial panels will explore potential measures to tackle the crisis and present their findings at the next meeting of Prasert-level committee.
Prasert expressed confidence that Paetongtarn’s government could eliminate the problem within its tenure.