Zero dropout panel begins mission to get 1m kids back to school

A national committee tasked with tackling Thailand’s growing school dropout crisis held its first meeting on Tuesday, forming subpanels to coordinate cooperation among government agencies to help underprivileged children return to school.

The meeting of the Thailand Zero Dropout Committee was held at the Government House and chaired by Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, who is also a deputy PM.

The panel was set up by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on October 22 to implement a May 28 Cabinet resolution to reduce the number of children being forced out of school because of poverty.