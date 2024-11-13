Thai Transport Ministry to push for 4 mega projects this year

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Wednesday that he will have four mega transport projects ready for the Cabinet’s deliberation this year.

He said the projects – two electric train projects and two motorway projects – have a combined investment budget of 124 billion baht, so they should serve to stimulate the economy.

According to Suriya, who also doubles as deputy premier, the four projects are:

Red Line extension 1: The city railway’s extension from Rangsit to Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus will be 8.84 kilometres long and will require a budget of 6.47 billion baht.