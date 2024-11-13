Thai Transport Ministry to push for 4 mega projects this year

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Wednesday that he will have four mega transport projects ready for the Cabinet’s deliberation this year.
He said the projects – two electric train projects and two motorway projects – have a combined investment budget of 124 billion baht, so they should serve to stimulate the economy.
According to Suriya, who also doubles as deputy premier, the four projects are:
Red Line extension 1: The city railway’s extension from Rangsit to Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus will be 8.84 kilometres long and will require a budget of 6.47 billion baht.
He said the Transport Ministry has already sent this project to the Cabinet Secretariat to put on the Cabinet’s agenda but has learned that there are several urgent issues from other ministries that also need deliberation. Suriya expects this project to be put on the Cabinet’s weekly agenda within two weeks.
Red Line extension 2: A 20.5km extension from Siriraj to Taling Chan and Salaya will require a budget of 15.18 billion baht.
The project’s budget has been revised in line with the current economic situation, so it requires a review by the Transport Ministry. The Economic and Social Development Council and the Budget Bureau will also need to review it.
Suriya is confident this project will be ready for Cabinet deliberation this year.
Motorway No 5 (M5) extension: This 22km extension from Rangsit to Bang Pa-in will be built under a public-private partnership and cost 31.36 billion baht.
Suriya said this project should soon be put on the Cabinet’s agenda for approval in principle before bidding is held to select a private partner to invest in the project.
Motorway No 9 (M9): Building the 38km long Bang Khun Thien-Bang Bua Thong section and the 35km Bang Bua Thong-Bang Pa-in section.
Suriya said the Bang Khun Thien-Bang Bua Thong section will cost 56.04 billion baht and the Bang Bua Thong-Bang Pa-in section 15.94 billion baht.
“These four projects have no issues and are in the process of being put on the Cabinet’s agenda,” Suriya said. “I expect them to start showing up on the Cabinet’s agenda within two weeks.