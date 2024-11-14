Govt supports creative industry, film in Thailand with 30% cash rebate

According to the Prime Minister, Thailand strives to promote soft powers, and filming industry is one of the country’s soft powers that significantly generates income.

Thailand has learned well from the US on leveraging soft powers for business and income generation. Last year alone, over 450 films from 40 countries were shot in Thailand, among which 34 motion pictures were American productions. The filming industry generated an estimated revenue of US$190 million or approximately 7 billion Baht last year.



The Thai Government has a policy to support the creative industry and motion picture filming in Thailand through such investment promotions as a 30% cash rebate per project with no rebate ceiling. By implementing the measure, it is expected that Thailand will earn no less than 10 billion Baht in revenue the next year from foreign film shoots in the country.

