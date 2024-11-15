Elderly likely to receive 10,000-baht handout in 2nd phase

Senior citizens aged 60 and above will be the next group considered for the second phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout scheme, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Friday.

He stated that the economic stimulus committee, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will meet next Tuesday to discuss the second phase of the handout scheme along with other short-, medium- and long-term measures to stimulate the economy.

He said the meeting is also expected to discuss the timeframe of the second phase as well as which groups to cover.

“The elderly are now the top priority as they possess the lowest ability to earn a high income,” he said, adding that the money will likely be distributed in cash.

The first phase, which kicked off in September, targeted 14.5 million state welfare cardholders and disabled persons.

The 10,000-baht handout scheme is one of the key election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, though it was originally referred to as the “digital wallet scheme”. The funds were to be disbursed via a digital platform to push Thailand towards becoming a cashless society.

However, the first phase was disbursed via deposits to eligible persons’ bank accounts, as the digital platform and application system were not ready.

Paopoom said that candidates in the second phase will be required to register on the Thang Raj application to be eligible. Those who had already received the money in the first phase will not be considered, he added.