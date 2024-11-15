The meeting of only two female leaders at the APEC summit

Both leaders expressed their delight at meeting for the first time. Notably, the APEC summit this year featured only two female leaders: the Prime Minister of Thailand and the President of Peru. The Thai Prime Minister congratulated Peru on success in hosting APEC meetings.

The two countries also exchanged shared values, particularly in promoting democracy, and pledged to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in all dimensions. They also discussed preparations to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Peru in 2025.

Additionally, both sides agreed to push for the completion of the Thailand-Peru Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by 2025. To date, 70% of the agreement has been finalized. Once fully implemented, the FTA is expected to significantly boost trade and investment between the two countries.