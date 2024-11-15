The meeting of only two female leaders at the APEC summit

Both leaders expressed their delight at meeting for the first time. Notably, the APEC summit this year featured only two female leaders: the Prime Minister of Thailand and the President of Peru. The Thai Prime Minister congratulated Peru on success in hosting APEC meetings.
The two countries also exchanged shared values, particularly in promoting democracy, and pledged to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in all dimensions. They also discussed preparations to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Peru in 2025.
Additionally, both sides agreed to push for the completion of the Thailand-Peru Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by 2025. To date, 70% of the agreement has been finalized. Once fully implemented, the FTA is expected to significantly boost trade and investment between the two countries.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly in tourism, public health, and cultural exchange.
Paetongtarn expressed her joy over the popularity of Thai soft power in Peru, including Thai films, music, and Muay Thai.
She also commended Peru on the success of the Chancay Port project, which positions Peru as a key trade gateway for the Latin American region. She also highlighted Thailand's Land Bridge project, a vital infrastructure initiative that could establish Thailand as a trade gateway in ASEAN for Latin American countries.
The Thai Prime Minister invited Peru to invest in Thailand, particularly in sectors where Peru has strengths that align with Thailand's target industries, such as superfoods. She also welcomed the idea of enhancing collaboration in fashion, combining Peru’s alpaca textiles with Thai silk.
Both sides affirmed their readiness to promote multilateral cooperation, especially within the framework of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), where Thailand could benefit from Peru’s experiences.
President Boluarte thanked Thailand for supporting Peru’s APEC hosting efforts and expressed her commitment to fostering bilateral and multilateral collaboration, including with ASEAN and the Pacific Alliance.