Plan to rent out state lands to over 3,900 Thais in 2025

The Treasury Department plans to continue its popular campaign of renting out lands not used by owning government agencies to eligible citizens for residential and agricultural purposes, deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Wednesday.

The “Thanarak Eua Ratsadon” (treasury for the people) campaign in fiscal year 2024 rented 11,587 rai (1,854 hectares) of land in 12 provinces to 3,200 people. Of these lands, about 499 rai (79.84ha) have become homes for 1,530 people, and about 11,000 rai (1,760ha) have become plantations for 1,670 farmers.

Paopoom said that in 2025, the campaign targets renting to at least 3,900 people in 13 provinces: Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Sawan, Mukdahan, Phetchabun, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Saraburi, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Surat Thani.

The deputy minister said the campaign offers a special rental fee as well as loan services to allow more people to apply. The campaign aims to promote careers in agriculture and help those without their own homes, in line with the government’s policy of supporting the grass roots economy, he said.

Rental fees start at 0.25 baht per square wah (4 square metres) per month for residential land under 100sqm, and 30 baht per rai (1,600sqm or 0.16ha) per year for agricultural land under 50 rai (8ha).

The fees vary depending on the location and estimated prices announced on the contract signing date.

Eligible citizens can rent for the long term as well as pass the contract down to their heirs.