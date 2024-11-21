Thai PM targets food, healthcare, soft power to drive economy

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Thursday that the government will focus on three key industries – food, healthcare and soft power – to attract new investments.

She was speaking at the “Prachachat Thailand 2025: Opportunity – Hope – Reality” event held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

In her keynote speech, Paetongtarn said her government will revive the “Thai Kitchen to the World” policy to promote Thailand’s potential as a global food supplier. This is possible because of Thailand’s strong agricultural sector, she said.

“The government is looking for ways to preserve food products so they can be exported without losing their quality,” she said. “For instance, Spain has never imported fruit from Thailand for fear they may spoil due to the long distance. However, it is known that the quality and taste of Thai fruit is second to none.”

On the healthcare front, she said the government has improved the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme, allowing patients to receive treatment anywhere in the country.

“This scheme has been globally recognised, with many countries wanting to study Thailand’s model. This has become a source of pride for the nation,” she said.

The premier also said that her government will continue working towards making Thailand a healthcare hub at both regional and global levels to attract customers as well as investors.