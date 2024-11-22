Govt approves 5-point economic stimulus plan

The government’s economic stimulus policy committee has approved a plan to boost five aspects of the country’s economy in both the short- and long-terms, a Government House source said on Thursday.

Chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the committee acknowledged that the plan aims to increase people’s revenue, reduce cost of living, solve debt problems and boost investments for the remainder of 2024 and all of 2025.

The government also aims to use these stimulus measures as a foundation for long-term economic promotion by developing new growth engines, infrastructure, and new economic zones to integrate modern technology with the manufacturing, agricultural and service sectors to support sustainable economic growth, the source said.

The five components of the plan are as follows:

1. Property sector

Short-term measures: Offering loans for hotel operators to fix and upgrade their buildings, which will promote investment and employment, starting from December this year. In 2025, loans will be granted to the general public looking to buy or improve their homes as well as furnish them.

Long-term measures: Building affordable housing projects on state-owned lands as well as allowing low-income earners to rent these lands for residential purposes in the long term.