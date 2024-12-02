Paetongtarn eyes national disaster centre to handle floods, droughts

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will on Tuesday ask the Cabinet to consider setting up a national disaster centre, the government spokesman said.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister wants to put a national committee in charge of

the national disaster centre, which will oversee relief and prevention operations for natural disasters, including floods and drought.

Jirayu said this centre will respond immediately when a natural disaster takes place, no matter whether it is a storm, forest fire, landslide or flood. He spoke to reporters after meeting the prime minister at her office in Government House on Monday.