Thai govt mulls VAT increase as part of tax reform plans

The government is studying the option of increasing value-added tax (VAT) from the current 7% rate, exploring the potential benefits and drawbacks to ensure public advantage, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Wednesday.

Pichai, who also serves as deputy PM, was elaborating on the remarks he made at the “Sustainability Forum 2025” held in Bangkok on Tuesday.

During the event, hosted by Krungthep Turakij newspaper, the minister revealed that he had instructed relevant agencies, including the Fiscal Policy Office, to review and potentially adjust the country’s tax structure to boost government revenue.

Among the proposed changes is a reduction in Thailand’s corporate income tax from 20% to 15%, aligning with the rate used by many countries to attract foreign investment. At the same time, he said, VAT could be increased, as Thailand’s current 7% is lower than the 15-25% range seen in other countries.