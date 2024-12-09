Concerns grow over nationwide wage hike amid economic uncertainty

The chairmen of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) recently expressed support for improving the income levels of Thai workers but stopped short of endorsing the 400-baht nationwide increase.

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the proposal to bring the daily minimum wage to 400 baht nationwide was concerning because global and domestic economic volatility caused by geopolitical factors pose challenges for Thailand and its business sectors.

Instead, Sanan said, a more context-sensitive approach can be taken to adjust the minimum wage, taking into account the economic and social dynamics of the country and the potential impacts on various sectors.