Most Bangkokians disagree with congestion tax: NIDA Poll

Most residents of Bangkok disagree with the government’s plan to levy a congestion tax in the capital to raise money for subsidising the electric railway fare, an opinion survey found.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 Bangkok residents from November 27 to 29.
The ruling Pheu Thai Party had promised during its election campaign for the 2023 general election that it would implement a 20-baht flat fare for all electric railway services in Bangkok. But most electric railways are operated by private concessionaires so the Pheu Thai-led government would have to either subsidise the fare or buy back the railway operations.
Late in October, Transport Minister Suirya Juangroongruangkit said his ministry would take about six months to a year to conduct a feasibility study on levying a congestion tax to raise funds for buying back train services or subsidising the fare.
● Asked whether they agree or disagree with the congestion tax:
49.92%: Absolutely disagree
18.24%: Rather disagree
17.10%: Completely agree
13.98%: Rather agree
0.76%: No comment
● Asked whether the congestion tax would be successfully implemented:
55.50%: Absolutely unsuccessful
28.47%: Quite unsuccessful
12.29%: Quite successful
2.44%: Very successful
1.30%: No comment
While disagreeing on the congestion tax, most respondents expressed support for the plan of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to increase garbage collection fees on households which refused to separate their household garbage for garbage collectors.
● Asked whether they agree with the BMA’s plan to increase fees on those refusing to separate garbage:
50.31%: Absolutely agree
23.66%: Rather agree
15.73%: Absolutely disagree
10.30%: Rather disagree