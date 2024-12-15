Most Bangkokians disagree with congestion tax: NIDA Poll

Most residents of Bangkok disagree with the government’s plan to levy a congestion tax in the capital to raise money for subsidising the electric railway fare, an opinion survey found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 Bangkok residents from November 27 to 29.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party had promised during its election campaign for the 2023 general election that it would implement a 20-baht flat fare for all electric railway services in Bangkok. But most electric railways are operated by private concessionaires so the Pheu Thai-led government would have to either subsidise the fare or buy back the railway operations.