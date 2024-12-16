Thailand fast-tracks rail expansion with 280 billion baht investment

The Transport Ministry will prioritise investments in rail transport systems to improve passenger travel and freight logistics, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Monday.

This will include Phase 2 of the dual-track railway project, which will extend Thailand’s railway network by 1,488 kilometres across seven routes.

The Cabinet has already approved the construction of the Khon Kaen-Nong Khai route. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has finalised the bidding process and signed a contract with CHO Thavee-AS Construction, which offered the lowest bid of 28.68 billion baht. Construction will commence next year and is expected to be completed by 2028, with operations beginning the same year.

Preliminary approval has been granted for the six remaining dual-track routes by the Budget Bureau, pending feedback from the Finance Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Decisions are expected by yearend, and once received the Transport Ministry will seek a final Cabinet approval and move forward with the tendering process.