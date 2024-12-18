Senate panel targets harsh measures against toxic waste dumping

At the meeting, Chiwaphap emphasised the need for serious measures to combat the illegal disposal of hazardous waste. The committee is planning to gather input and feedback from all sectors to strengthen environmental laws and make them stricter.

The aim is to introduce harsher penalties for offenders, particularly by confiscating the assets of severe violators. This approach intends to instil fear, reduce repeat offences and promote accountability in the business sector. The committee also plans to establish more mechanisms for effective law enforcement and monitoring.

These proposed legal reforms primarily aim to prevent and combat environmental crimes, especially the illegal dumping of hazardous waste, which has a widespread impact on the environment and public health. Stricter penalties and asset confiscation are expected to serve as an effective deterrent for violations.