Resources from overlapping claims area excluded from energy plan

The National Energy Plan 2024 covers five areas: the PDP, the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP), the Energy Efficiency Plan (EEP), Gas Plan, and Oil Plan.

The source said resources from the OCA should help Thailand reduce the import of LNG for electricity generation.

Thailand and Cambodia have made overlapping claims over a 27,000-square-kilometre territory in the Gulf since the 1970s. The OCA is believed to contain about 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 300 million barrels of crude oil.

Now that the OCA resources are out of the picture, the ministry will focus on studying the petroleum exploration in plots 25-26 of the Andaman Sea, bordering Indonesia instead, the source said.