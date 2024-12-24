Pichai says 4 million elderly to receive 10,000 baht by end of next month

Speaking to reporters before the weekly Cabinet meeting, Pichai stated that the 10,000-baht handout proposal was set to be discussed during Tuesday’s Cabinet session.

“The project will proceed according to the original timeline. The elderly will receive the funds no later than January 29,” Pichai confirmed.

The Pheu Thai Party initially pledged to distribute 10,000 baht to 50 million Thais aged 16 and older via a digital wallet scheme. However, due to budget constraints, the number of recipients was reduced to 45 million.