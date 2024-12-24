Finance Ministry set to select new chairman of BOT board of directors

The selection committee has since proposed Pornanong Busaratrakul, secretary general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, as a candidate. Further details are expected to be disclosed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Lavaron confirmed that Kittiratt’s disqualification has been finalised and that a new selection process is anticipated to occur next month.

Pichai said in an interview on December 16 that the process to select a new chairman for the BOT might experience delays to ensure a thorough review before being presented to the Cabinet, likely in January 2025.

At Government House, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra briefly commented before the Cabinet meeting on the disqualification of Kittiratt as Chairman of the Bank of Thailand Board, stating that the matter must follow due process.

Upon learning of the matter, Kittiratt posted on his personal Facebook page, stating:

"As an ordinary citizen, I have no lingering doubts. I have volunteered to serve the country and have never been afraid to face challenges or evade responsibility. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance for believing in my ability to serve as the Chairman of the Bank of Thailand's board of directors and nominating my name for consideration. I also deeply thank the majority of the selection committee for their decision to select me for further review by the Minister of Finance. Any decisions following this process are the rights and responsibilities of those involved in the consideration. I fully respect their decision."