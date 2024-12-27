Thailand to impose top-up tax from January 1

If a multinational corporation pays corporate income tax at a rate below 15%, it will need to pay the difference (to reach 15%) in the country where its parent company is headquartered. Thailand’s imposition of top-up tax will allow corporations to pay the difference in the kingdom instead.

The reason for the promulgation of this royal decree is the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules, which are an internationally agreed framework among member countries of the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS). The objective is to ensure that the effective tax rate of large multinational enterprises operating in each country is not less than 15%.