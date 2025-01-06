Google Cloud Asia-Pacific head meets Paetongtarn to strengthen cybersecurity

Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia-Pacific, met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on Monday, January 6.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong and ongoing collaboration between Google and the Thai government on digital initiatives, which began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Google and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in 2023.

The meeting provided an excellent opportunity to strengthen their partnership, particularly in addressing urgent priorities such as cybersecurity and combating online scams. The Prime Minister welcomed Google’s active role in tackling these challenges alongside the government.