Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget, 860 billion baht deficit

The Cabinet has approved the 2026 budget framework, setting a total expenditure limit of 3.78 trillion baht with a deficit of 860 billion baht.
This decision, made at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, aims to stimulate economic growth.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira announced the Cabinet's approval of the 2026 budget framework, which was formulated in collaboration with four key economic agencies: the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Budget Bureau, and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
The approved budget framework reflects a 27 billion baht increase in total expenditure and a 30 billion baht increase in projected revenue collection compared with the previous year.
Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat emphasised the need for a higher budget deficit to stimulate economic growth. He said the budget framework adheres to the provisions of the Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act.
"The level of this budget is deemed appropriate to stimulate economic growth in the coming year," Amornvivat said. "The next step involves the detailed budget proposal and its subsequent allocation."
The Ministry of Finance will focus on achieving revenue collection targets, while the Budget Bureau will oversee expenditure management. The BOT will be responsible for maintaining inflation within the target range of 1-3%, with a focus on bringing inflation closer to 2%.
The agreement between the Ministry of Finance and the BOT also includes a provision for the central bank to ensure a competitive exchange rate for Thailand in international trade.