Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget, 860 billion baht deficit

The Cabinet has approved the 2026 budget framework, setting a total expenditure limit of 3.78 trillion baht with a deficit of 860 billion baht.

This decision, made at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, aims to stimulate economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira announced the Cabinet's approval of the 2026 budget framework, which was formulated in collaboration with four key economic agencies: the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Budget Bureau, and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

