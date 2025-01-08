PM rallies her ministries to tackle PM2.5 pollution as smog returns

The Transport Ministry and Royal Thai Police have been ordered to strictly screen vehicles that emit smoke, especially pickup trucks and passenger buses.

The Interior Ministry is under instructions to collaborate with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and local organisations to ensure that emissions from construction sites will not exceed standards and enforce the law against violators, while the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning has been ordered to seek ways to prevent emissions in state-owned construction projects to tackle PM2.5 pollution in the long term.

The Digital Economy and Society, Higher Education and Environment ministries have been instructed to develop a platform to gather information on hotspots and air ventilation to facilitate agencies in tackling PM2.5 pollution and the Foreign Ministry has been ordered to collaborate with neighbouring countries to tackle border air pollution. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, provincial governors and local organisations have been told to be ready for tackling fires, whether due to a natural disaster or man-made.

“All agencies should review the laws under their responsibility and propose to the Cabinet before the end of this month any measures to sustainably tackle PM2.5 pollution and make Thailand a country with clean air,” Paetongtarn said.