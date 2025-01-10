Cyber crime decree to be proposed to cabinet next week

The new emergency decree for tackling cyber crime will be proposed to the cabinet on Monday (January 13), the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry announced on Thursday.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the emergency decree on cyber crime prevention and suppression BE 2566 (2023) will hold financial institutions and mobile operators responsible for losses incurred by victims

Once approved, the emergency decree will be announced in the Royal Gazette and come into effect within three days, he explained.