‘Homes for Thais’ echoes Thaksin\'s vision of affordable housing

Twenty years after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra launched the Ban Aua-Arthon affordable housing scheme, his daughter, current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has unveiled "Homes for Thais", a new initiative for low-income citizens.

The Ban Aua-Arthon scheme, a large-scale housing programme initiated in 2004, aimed to eradicate slums within five years by providing subsidised housing to low-income families.

While it faced challenges such as unsold units and management issues, it remains a significant milestone in Thailand's affordable housing policy.

Thaksin, who regularly engaged with poor communities during his political campaigns, recognised the pressing need for affordable housing.

"When I began campaigning, I met with community leaders and consistently heard about their concerns regarding housing and displacement," he recalled. "This became a central focus of my policy agenda."



