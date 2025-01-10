‘Homes for Thais’ echoes Thaksin\'s vision of affordable housing

Twenty years after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra launched the Ban Aua-Arthon affordable housing scheme, his daughter, current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has unveiled "Homes for Thais", a new initiative for low-income citizens.
The Ban Aua-Arthon scheme, a large-scale housing programme initiated in 2004, aimed to eradicate slums within five years by providing subsidised housing to low-income families.
While it faced challenges such as unsold units and management issues, it remains a significant milestone in Thailand's affordable housing policy.
Thaksin, who regularly engaged with poor communities during his political campaigns, recognised the pressing need for affordable housing.
"When I began campaigning, I met with community leaders and consistently heard about their concerns regarding housing and displacement," he recalled. "This became a central focus of my policy agenda."
‘Homes for Thais’: A modern approach
The "Homes for Thais" project, a cornerstone of the current government's policy, introduces a modern approach to affordable housing.
It emphasises integration with public transport, offering high-quality, fully furnished condominiums starting from 30 square metres, with monthly instalments of around 4,000 baht over 25 years.
"This is not just housing for the poor," PM Paetongtarn stated. "It's a home for new beginnings, for those living in slums. These homes, equipped with modern amenities like electric bidet toilets, will empower individuals and contribute to the nation's progress."
Key differences and adaptations
The "Homes for Thais" project differs from Ban Aua-Arthon in several key aspects. It focuses on "rights-based property", offering 99-year living rights and prioritising integration with public transport, including Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain.
The current government has pledged to introduce a flat-rate fare of 20-baht for all urban train lines later this year.
"When BTS fares are affordable, low-income individuals, workers, and students can easily access the rail system," explained Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.
"Reduced travel costs will help people afford their housing instalments."
The Ban Aua-Arthon scheme targeted families with monthly incomes below 40,000 baht, but "Homes for Thais" has raised the income ceiling to 50,000 baht in line with inflation.
A shared vision
Despite these differences, both initiatives share a common goal: to provide affordable and accessible housing for all Thai citizens.
By addressing the fundamental need for a stable home, these policies aim to improve the overall quality of life for low-income populations and contribute to the nation's social and economic development.