RTAF to test Gripen fighter jet taking off and landing on highway

According to the source, Saab has claimed that its Gripen jets can take off or land on a highway using no more than 800 metres of road in the event of a military airport being destroyed.

The source added that the Swedish Air Force has already tested this capability, demonstrating a landing using only 500 metres of road and a take-off requiring just 400 metres.

The source emphasised that proving this capability would confirm the RTAF’s decision to replace its fleet of F-16s with Gripen fighter jets.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai tacitly approved the RTAF’s plan to acquire a fleet of Gripen jets, stating that the RTAF was best positioned to determine which aircraft would suit its needs.

"I have instructed the RTAF to carefully select the most effective fighter jets to enhance its capabilities," Phumtham said.

"Regarding the Gripen, we are in discussions with the supplier about potential benefits for the Air Force, such as technology transfer. I believe the decision-making process should be finalised in 2025, allowing us to add another Gripen squadron to bolster the RTAF’s operational strength."