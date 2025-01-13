Cabinet approves bill for casino-entertainment complex

The draft law aims to legalise the kingdom’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of entertainment complexes and casinos to generate tax revenue.

This approval follows a public consultation and revisions made based on feedback from the public and relevant agencies. The government hopes that this project will stimulate the economy and tourism in the country, Paetongtarn said.

Paetongtarn also stated that it would be beneficial for the entertainment complex project to be implemented quickly. She pointed out that Singapore implemented a similar project, where casinos accounted for only 10% of the business, and it significantly boosted tourism and economic growth, increasing GDP. She hopes this project will have a similar effect on Thailand’s economy. For Thai citizens wishing to access the casino, an entrance fee of 5,000 baht will be required.

Regarding concerns about the potential increase in illegal or grey market businesses in Thailand, the Prime Minister said that if everything is done transparently, it will benefit the country. Increased tax revenues would provide additional income for the nation.

The next step is for the draft law to be submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration and eventual enactment as law, but no deadline has been set for its enactment as law.