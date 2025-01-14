NBTC to use AI to monitor exaggerated, illegal TV ads

The chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced on Tuesday that the NBTC plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) software to monitor TV advertisements that are exaggerated or unlawful.

NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck explained that AI would be deployed to oversee TV ads, reducing the burden on staff in monitoring advertisements for goods that may be harmful to consumers or for claims that appear too good to be true.

He cited examples such as facial creams advertised to reduce wrinkles and dietary supplements claimed to cure diseases as instances of unlawful advertisements.