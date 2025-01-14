NBTC to use AI to monitor exaggerated, illegal TV ads

The chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced on Tuesday that the NBTC plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) software to monitor TV advertisements that are exaggerated or unlawful.
NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck explained that AI would be deployed to oversee TV ads, reducing the burden on staff in monitoring advertisements for goods that may be harmful to consumers or for claims that appear too good to be true.
He cited examples such as facial creams advertised to reduce wrinkles and dietary supplements claimed to cure diseases as instances of unlawful advertisements.
“The use of AI to monitor ads will be more efficient than conventional methods,” Sarana said.
Previously, Chuchart Haruechaiyasak, CEO of Ai9 Co Ltd, revealed that his company is collaborating with the NBTC to utilise AI software to analyse TV programme content for censorship of inappropriate material.
Sarana stated that while the NBTC already employs AI for several tasks, he would not extend its use to drafting meeting minutes, as meetings often involve sensitive matters that AI might not fully comprehend.
Additionally, Sarana announced plans to install medical AI kiosks in remote villages connected to free broadband Internet services under the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Net project organised by the NBTC.
The kiosks would allow residents of remote areas to consult on mild medical symptoms without needing to visit doctors in urban centres. Sarana added that the NBTC would collaborate with the Public Health Ministry to introduce automated medicine dispensers linked to the medical AI kiosks, enabling villagers to receive medication for their symptoms.
“For example, if someone is diagnosed by the AI as having a cold, they will receive medication from the machine to take for three days. They will only need to see a doctor if their condition does not improve after that,” Sarana explained.
He noted that this initiative would help reduce congestion at hospitals.