Thai govt to remit 10,000 baht to 4 million elderly on Jan 27

The government will disburse 10,000 baht to approximately 4 million elderly persons on January 27, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Government House, Pichai, who also doubles as deputy PM, said the handout is expected to boost the GDP by 0.07-0.1% this year.

This handout, aimed at individuals aged 60 and above, marks the second phase of the economic stimulus programme, which was adapted from the initial digital wallet scheme.

The Pheu Thai-led government initially planned to distribute 10,000 baht to 50 million Thai citizens aged 16 and older via a digital wallet, fulfilling a pre-election promise. However, due to budget constraints, the number of recipients was later reduced to 45 million.