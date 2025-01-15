Thai PM Unveils Framework for 3.78 Trillion Baht Budget

The administration's approach to fiscal management includes a strict policy on expenditure increases, with particular scrutiny of recurring costs.

"I urge all agencies to consider increases only as necessary, and certainly to avoid increasing ongoing expenses, as these create a compounding burden each year," the Prime Minister cautioned.

Addressing current economic challenges, PM Paetongtarn highlighted recent initiatives such as the "You Fight, We Help" project and the 10,000 baht digital wallet programme. She also noted the tourism sector's recovery, with 1.3 million visitors in the first 12 days of 2024 generating over 6 billion baht in revenue.

The Prime Minister revealed plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where she intends to promote Thailand's investment potential and global competitiveness. She has also tasked the Ministry of Finance with improving revenue collection efficiency by benchmarking against comparable economies.