Cane and Sugar Board eyes reducing burned sugarcane problem to tackle PM2.5 pollution

Measures to discourage sugarcane farmers from burning crop leftovers – a major contributor to PM2.5 air pollution – have been approved, the Cane and Sugar Board said on Friday.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases, including lung and heart problems.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.

The board said one of these measures is proposing that the Industry Ministry provide a budget of 7 billion baht as subsidy for farmers to cut and sell 100% of their sugarcane harvest, eliminating the need to burn harvest stumps and leaves before the next cultivation.

As part of this measure, the leaves and inedible parts of sugarcane will be sold to biomass power plants for use as fuel.

It is estimated that this measure will help increase revenue of sugarcane farmers by around 120 baht per tonne.