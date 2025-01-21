Equal marriage day set to mark new era for LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand

Karom Phonphonklang, the deputy government spokesman, said the government was ready to facilitate equal marriage registrations, under the theme “Embracing Equality: Love Wins in 878 Districts”.

The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), the Bureau of Registration Administration and district offices nationwide, along with Thai embassies and consulates in 94 countries, have been prepared to implement the updated registration systems. These include enhanced marriage and divorce procedures and the printing of relevant certificates to meet the increased demand, he said.