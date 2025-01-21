Equal marriage day set to mark new era for LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand

To support this milestone, the Interior Ministry has issued a regulation on family registration, which was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday. This regulation ensures that all processes align with the principles of equality under the new law.
Karom Phonphonklang, the deputy government spokesman, said the government was ready to facilitate equal marriage registrations, under the theme “Embracing Equality: Love Wins in 878 Districts”.
The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), the Bureau of Registration Administration and district offices nationwide, along with Thai embassies and consulates in 94 countries, have been prepared to implement the updated registration systems. These include enhanced marriage and divorce procedures and the printing of relevant certificates to meet the increased demand, he said.
The regulation on family registration complements the Marriage Equality Act by ensuring legal recognition of diverse family structures. It also guarantees equal rights for same-sex couples, including marriage, adoption and inheritance. Officials nationwide have been trained on the updated legal frameworks, with a focus on providing services that respect international etiquette and human rights principles.
To celebrate this historic moment, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will host “Marriage Equality Day” on Thursday at Paragon Hall in Siam Paragon. The event will include mass marriage registrations, marking the first day of full legal recognition for LGBTQ+ couples. Similar activities will take place in 878 district offices across the country.