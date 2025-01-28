Energy Ministry to reduce electricity losses to lower costs

The Energy Ministry will aim to reduce electricity losses in public services managed by two power authorities, with the goal of lowering costs by 0.1 baht per unit, resulting in reduced power bills for consumers, its top official announced on Tuesday.

Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary for the Energy Ministry, stated that the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) would be instructed to review and cease public lighting services that are no longer in use.

The two authorities will also be directed to identify and address electricity losses. Additionally, they will review requests from local administrations for free electricity usage, particularly in cases where such administrations have switched to using solar panels to generate their own electricity, Prasert explained.