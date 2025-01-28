Banks, telco operators, social media platforms must co-pay online scam victims

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft executive decree to amend an existing decree on technology crime suppression, which will require banks, telecom operators, and social media platforms to co-pay victims of online scams.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the Cabinet approved the draft amendment to the Executive Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technological Crime 2023 after receiving confirmation from the secretary-general of the Council of State that it could be implemented lawfully.

According to Jirayu, the Cabinet was also reassured by Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong that the current technology crime executive decree had become inadequate in combating the growing number of online scams and call-centre gangs.