Thai state council still debating casino space ratio in complexes

The Council of State said on Tuesday that it has yet to reach a conclusion on how much space will be allocated for casinos in each entertainment complex, rejecting a claim made by the deputy finance minister.

The Finance Ministry, which had proposed the Entertainment Complex Business Bill to the Cabinet earlier this month, has been saying that only 10% of the complex will be allocated to the casino.

However, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Monday that the 10% ratio may not be included in the bill’s details after all, citing that a fixed ratio could make the law unsuitable for future economic situations.

Julapun’s statement immediately raised concerns among the public that the new law could worsen gambling addiction and jeopardise public morality.